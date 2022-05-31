RCMP bust international 'dark web' drug-trafficking ring in Nanaimo, B.C.
A years-long investigation has led to the arrests of three men who were allegedly running an international "dark web" drug trafficking ring out of Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties say they began an undercover investigation into an online drug vendor called "AlwaysOverweight" in early 2019.
Police say the AlwaysOverweight account was trafficking large amounts of drugs, including meth, cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, Xanax, and what was listed as heroin but was actually fentanyl mixed with cutting agents.
Mounties say that the account was using encrypted messaging applications and dealing in cryptocurrency to try to stay anonymous.
FINDING THE SOURCE
RCMP describe the dark web as the "third hidden layer" of the internet, after the commonly used "open web" and the second layer of the "deep web."
The dark web requires users to use special internet browsers that mask their internet protocol (IP) addresses, such as Tor Browser, according to RCMP.
Police say they were able to "penetrate the criminal group’s digital barriers" and identify an address in Nanaimo, B.C., as the dark web dealer's physical location.
About a year into the investigation, on Feb. 4, 2020, Mounties arrested three suspects and executed search warrants on two Nanaimo homes.
Police seized a variety of items during the searches, including a range of drugs, drug packaging, cash, computers, data storage devices, assorted documents and mailing envelopes.
Some of the seized items are shown. (RCMP FSOC)
The three men arrested – Kien Trung Pham, Gordon Brooks, and Kerry Chang – are facing a range of drug trafficking charges.
Pham is facing 11 charges of trafficking a controlled substance and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Meanwhile, Brooks faces seven counts of trafficking a controlled substances and another seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Chang has been charged with one count of a trafficking a controlled substance.
The trio are scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on June 7.
"This is a great example of our ability to quickly adapt and adjust our investigative techniques to meet the rapidly evolving and dynamic world of cybercrime," said Superintendent Richard Bergevin, officer in charge of BC RCMP Federal Policing – Major Projects.
"The dark web is just one of the tools that organized crime uses to avoid detection, and so police need to continuously evolve their technical capabilities to stem the flow of toxic drugs into our communities," he said.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Overdose crisis: 'Important announcement' coming with federal, B.C. governments
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal stabbing near Vancouver nightclub identified by police
Vancouver police identified the victim Tuesday of a fatal stabbing that happened near a nightclub over the May long weekend.
-
Heritage and history: Should an old RCMP building at the site of a new Indigenous housing project be torn down?
It would have cost nearly $50 million to relocate and restore a Vancouver heritage building that stands on the site of a major redevelopment project, city staff estimated while recommending that it instead be torn down.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor and Alberta justice minister to meet to discuss downtown crime
Alberta's justice minister and Edmonton's mayor are to meet today to discuss a spike in violent crime on downtown streets and on public transit.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton
Police are still looking for a man who stole a donation box from the Manning Town Centre McDonald's in late April.
Toronto
-
Unsolved murder of Ontario woman 42 years ago could be cracked by unusual clue
The unsolved murder an Ontario teenager who 'disappeared without a trace' in 1980 could be cracked by an unusual clue found near her remains, police say.
-
'Brazen as hell': Toronto man's luxury car stolen during AutoTrader sale
A Toronto man is sounding the alarm after he says his luxury sports car was stolen in broad daylight while he was selling the vehicle on an online marketplace earlier this month.
-
Police north of Toronto warn of 'dangerous social media trend,' 14-year-old boy charged
A new 'challenge' is creeping up on social media and police are warning of the very serious consequences that could follow if you choose to take part.
Calgary
-
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Calgary's Major Tom named top new restaurant in Canada
Enjoying the view from the top is old hat for the owners of Calgary's Major Tom Bar, a restaurant situated on the 40th floor of a downtown office tower.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Quebec education minister calls for elementary school teacher accused of sex assault to lose licence
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Montrealers lining up in droves to get passports ahead of summer vacation season
Hundreds of Montrealers are lining up outside Service Canada offices in the hopes of getting their passports.
Atlantic
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
-
Halifax police seek suspect after man badly injured in stabbing
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning. Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street before 3 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify vehicle involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help to identify the vehicle involved in a fatal crash on May 17.
Kitchener
-
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
-
Local AIDS committee applies to run Cambridge CTS site
A consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge is a step closer to reality.
-
Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police
A 46-year-old Guelph man his facing assault charges after police say he hit a former employee with a transport truck.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
'We failed him': Health officials testify on first day of Samwel Uko inquest
On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
Barrie
-
Orillia woman charged with impaired driving in cottage country
Provincial police arrested a suspected impaired driver in Bracebridge following a concerned call from a citizen Tuesday morning.
-
Angus youth charged with arson after series of fires
A young individual faces serious charges in connection with a series of fires in Angus Monday afternoon.
-
Barrie anti-panhandling motion sparks protest at City Hall
As councillors gathered in the Rotunda to debate a motion put forward by Counc. Mike McCann to draw up a bylaw to eradicate panhandling, approximately 50 people marched outside in protest
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union elects new president
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers has elected a new president.
-
'He was a good kid': Family creates shrine in memory of man allegedly murdered by Sask. RCMP officer
The sister of a man allegedly murdered by an RCMP officer says her family wants justice.
-
Salvation Army 'sprang into action' following Saskatoon condo fire
When a massive blaze consumed a three-storey condo building on Friday night, The Salvation Army was ready to help.
Northern Ontario
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Sault police say attempted murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous
The Sault Ste. Marie Police service have arrested one of two suspects in a recent attempted murder case.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.