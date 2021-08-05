COURTENAY -- A driver has a broken window to deal with and is also facing a possible fine after RCMP in Powell River forced their way into his truck to rescue a dog.

According to Powell River RCMP Const. Chris Bakker, the incident occurred on July 26 when police were called to the parking lot of the Powell River Canadian Tire store.

"We had two people report to us that there was a dog in distress in a vehicle," Bakker said Thursday. "Police attended and the dog was determined to be in distress."

He says the 26th was a hot day and that the temperature was approximately 30 C, while the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight.

"Police broke the left rear window to rescue the dog, (which) was transported to the SPCA for care," Bakker said.

Breaking a window isn't a normal action for RCMP in these cases, but Bakker says the move was necessary because of the high temperature.

"With the temperatures that we've been seeing this summer, we keep reminding people that their dogs (should not be) locked in the vehicles," said Bakker. "Just make sure that they're comfortable and safe during this hot time."

"Police are investigating issuing a bylaw ticket under the Powell River animal control bylaw," Bakker added.