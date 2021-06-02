LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. -- Another nine protesters have been arrested at blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

RCMP began enforcing a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of the barriers in the area and in the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew more than two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, officers removed several people from the Gordon Mainline Forest Service Road, including two from tripod-like structures.

Nine individuals were charged with breaching the injunction.

The Mounties say since enforcement of the court injunction began on May 17, 151 people have been arrested, at least nine of whom have been arrested more than once.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones Group has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.