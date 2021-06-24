PORT RENFREW, B.C. -- RCMP enforcing an injunction against blockades near old-growth forest logging areas west of Victoria have arrested another 20 people Wednesday.

The Mounties say 19 adults and one minor were arrested in the Braden Mainline Forest Service Road area near Port Renfrew.

Police say 15 adults and one minor are charged with obstruction, two adults are charged with breaching the injunction, and two adults were arrested for breaching their release conditions not to return to the area when they were previously arrested.

The RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction on May 17 ordering the removal of blockades and protesters at several sites.

Since then, 291 people have been charged, with at least 10 arrested more than once.

In addition to the 221 counts of breaching the injunction, 62 have been charged with obstruction, four with mischief, two for breaching their release conditions, one for counselling to resist arrest and one for assaulting a police officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.