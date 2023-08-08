Rainbow crosswalk targeted again in Brentwood Bay

Central Saanich police are appealing for witnesses after someone tried to vandalize a rainbow crosswalk at a middle school in Brentwood Bay.

It's the second time in just over a month that vandals targeted a crosswalk at Bayside Middle School after a similar incident occurred late on July 3 or early July 4.

In the latest incident, police say the vandal was "interrupted" at around 11 p.m. Monday while trying to paint over the crosswalk on Wallace Drive.

The person evidently left behind their paint can, which police released photos of on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who recognizes the paint, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service.