Racing group says it has 4 potential sites to replace Langford speedway

The last-lap flag is out as the Westshore Motorsports Park in Langford, B.C., heads into its final season, but a non-profit has identified four potential sites to build a new track.

The Vancouver Island Safe Speed Association (VISSA) says it has a list of four potential sites, including in Greater Victoria and the Cowichan Valley. However, it is not revealing those sites just yet.

The association said it has been in discussions with local government to determine which site would be the best fit.

The work to relocate the racing community is complex and expensive so the non-profit is looking for money and help.

The VISSA is selling 50/50 tickets at races on the weekend with a plan to ramp up a funding drive once a location is finalized.

The group is seeking the advice of an engineer for the disassembly, inspection, transportation, and re-installation of sections of the racetrack's grandstands.

Before that can happen, the group is looking for a place to store the grandstands and whatever else can be salvaged from the current track, including lights, walls and sound equipment.

“The grandstands alone are a couple million dollars for a new set,” said Steve Copp, president of the VISSA.

Copp said the group is working not only to races going, but to keep a community united.

"We need to sort of pull together and make this all work once we have our plans in place," he said.

The Westshore Motorsports Park will close at the end of the 2022 race season as a redevelopment project is slated to reshape the Langford property.

The developers, Strand Properties and Bastion Development, have provided $2.5 million towards the relocation of the popular racetrack.

The VISSA said it will update the community as the search for a new home continues.