Qualicum Beach terminates airline's lease after airport party

The Town of Qualicum Beach has cancelled new airline Oceanside Air's lease, saying a staff party at the airport broke COVID-19 protocols and liquor laws.

Qualicum Beach operations manager Arnold Schwabe says the airline breached "a number of regulations and conditions of their lease" during a party at the airport on Nov. 11.

Town staff reviewed security video from the airport terminal and saw Oceanside Air staff unmasked and carrying open alcohol, Schwabe said in a statement on the municipal website.

"Oceanside Air did not have a liquor permit and the video footage clearly displayed open alcohol outside of their leased space, including in restricted areas of the airport, in the public terminal, and in the parking lot," the statement said.

"As part of the provincial public health order, masks are mandatory in all town buildings, including airport terminals," Schwabe added.

The municipality says council and staff were told on Nov. 16 that the party was confined to the airline's leased space and consisted of birthday cake and beer. "The 90-minute CCTV video footage directly contradicts those statements," Schwabe said.

The operations manager said Oceanside Air again misled town council about the party during an in-camera meeting on Nov. 24.

"The town considered a range of options including preventing Oceanside Air from operating from their hangar altogether," Schwabe said. "Balancing the severity of the infractions, and the need to report aspects of this incident to Transport Canada, council decided to terminate Oceanside Air’s lease at the terminal with 90 days’ notice, while allowing the airline to maintain their ability to operate charter flights after the lease in the terminal has terminated on March 3, 2022."

An online petition called "Save Oceanside Air!" was nearing its goal of garnering 1,000 signatures Wednesday morning.

"We believe that the decision by the Town of Qualicum Beach to terminate Oceanside Air's lease was both unfair and not in keeping with the Town's promise to support local businesses," the petition says. "As such, we are requesting that the town reconsider their decision."