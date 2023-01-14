Push underway to secure funding for View Royal crossing guards

Matt Bateman walks his daughter to Eagle View Elementary School in View Royal every day, crossing the busy intersection of Watkiss and Burnside roads in the process.

“People are still speeding through the intersection,” the concerned father said.

“I think the crossing guards are essential."

This year, the Township of View Royal agreed to fund crossing guards at the two schools within its borders, to the tune of $37,000. Next year, the cost will rise to $41,000.

The previous mayor and council said it would be ending that funding after the current school year, but now, two councillors have tabled a motion to review that decision. The motion is scheduled for discussion on Tuesday.

“I felt, after a sober second thought, it does require continued support from View Royal,” said Coun. John Rogers, one of the motion's sponsors.

“I’m hoping that there will be a decision on Tuesday,” he added. “I don’t want to kick it down the road anymore.”

Rogers says he wants council to vote yes, to ensure the safety of the students.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable that we would continue this funding,” he said.

The Eagle View Parental Advisory Committee has now sent out a letter rallying parents to Tuesday’s council meeting.

“They want as many parents there as possible,” said Meredith Walker, a PAC member at Eagle View.

“We need at least 10 from each school, but the more the better … We want to hold council accountable and we want a decision made.”

View Royal isn’t the only municipality that hasn’t yet committed to funding next year's crossing guards.

Both Oak Bay and Esquimalt are waiting on a memorandum of understanding from the Victoria School District. This will outline the services they are providing and the cost to the municipality for that service.

Nicole Duncan, chair of the Greater Victoria School Board, told CTV News in a statement:

“We are reaching out to municipalities to confirm crossing guard funding and to suggest that we work together with our municipal partners to establish a memorandum of understanding, which will support stable funding and predictable service provision moving forward from year to year.”

Back in View Royal, Rogers believes there are already three yes votes around the table. Only one more is needed for a majority.

“I hope that one more vote will keep View Royal in this partnership along with the rest of School District 61.”

The PAC says it’s money well spent.

“It’s $41,000 for kids' safety,” said Walker. “If we don’t push it and we don’t get crossing guards, then what happens? You go without them and a kid gets hit and killed.”

“You’re going to look back and wish you spent that $41,000. It’s pretty important.”