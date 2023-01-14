Push underway to secure funding for View Royal crossing guards

Matt Bateman and his daughter cross Watkiss Road in View Royal with the help of an Eagle View crossing guard. (CTV) Matt Bateman and his daughter cross Watkiss Road in View Royal with the help of an Eagle View crossing guard. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario