VANCOUVER -- Police on Vancouver Island are warning the public to be vigilant if they're spending time near Cowichan Lake after two military devices were dropped in the lake last week.

Lake Cowichan RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that two "Marine Location Markers," also known as smoke markers, were dropped into the north side of the lake on Friday, Aug. 6.

The devices consist of "a silver tube that burns intensely to produce illumination," according to police, who said the items could pose a safety risk if mishandled by a member of the public.

The Canadian Armed Forces uses smoke markers during search and rescue missions and training exercises to light up the night sky or mark a location on the water.

The two devices dropped last week "did not activate as expected," police said. One of the two has been recovered, but the other is still missing.

The recovered device was found floating in the lake near a home in Youbou. The person who found it contacted police immediately, RCMP said.

Anyone who finds a silver tube floating in the lake or washed up on the shore should follow the instructions printed on the canister, police said. Those instructions should include a number to call, but calling 911 is also acceptable, according to police, who advised the public not to touch the device.