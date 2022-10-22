Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.

Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month. (@ryanyardleyvic/Instagram) Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month. (@ryanyardleyvic/Instagram)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario