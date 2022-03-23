Province, municipalities to spend $750K to study Victoria-Saanich amalgamation

Victoria City Hall is seen in this undated Google Maps photo. Victoria City Hall is seen in this undated Google Maps photo.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country's fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The day after the deal: MPs voice their views on the Liberal-NDP agreement

The day after the Liberals and NDP announced they've entered into a three-year deal to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power in exchange for policy action on a suite of progressive issues, the major dynamic shift in the domestic political landscape is still the preoccupying focus for many on Parliament Hill. Here's what some elected officials had to say.

BREAKING

BREAKING | Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies

Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the 1st female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.

Trudeau calls on European leaders to unite, aid Ukraine and further sanction Russia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a plea to European leaders to come together as democracies in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and tackle rising uncertainties citizens have about the future. Speaking to European parliamentarians Wednesday, the prime minister said those economic uncertainties have percolated for years, but are now stoked by rising global inflation.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario