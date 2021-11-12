Province announces new community health centre in Colwood

Vancouver -

Residents in Greater Victoria's West Shore communities will soon have another option for accessing primary health-care services and social supports, the B.C. government announced Friday.

The provincial Ministry of Health said in a news release that the Westshore Community Health Centre will open in Colwood this coming spring.

"CHCs are community-governed, not-for-profit organizations with services tailored to meet the health needs of the community they serve," said the ministry in its release.

The new CHC is a collaboration between the ministry and the Pacific Centre Family Services Association. It will be part of the Western Communities Primary Care Network, and will be governed, owned and operated by the PCFSA, in partnership with Island Health, according to the ministry.

Located at 324 Goldstream Ave., the facility will include 16 exam rooms and six virtual care stations and support areas, the ministry said.

Langford Mayor Stew Young told CTV News the facility will relieve some of the pressure on clinics in his city, but that more doctors and more health-care facilities are still needed across the region.

"We're so short of doctors," Young said. "We're so short of nurses. It's a crisis."

When complete, the new centre will be open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the province.

"The B.C. government will provide approximately $4 million in operating budget once the centre reaches full capacity, and as much as $1.9 million for one-time startup costs," the ministry said.

Staff at the facility will include family doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, community health workers and an Elder in Residence. In addition to primary care, they will offer "culturally safe and comprehensive" health-promotion services for vulnerable members of the community.

"We've listened to people in the Western Communities and are using our primary care strategy to build on the good work community organizations are already doing in the region," said Adrian Dix, B.C.'s Minister of Health, in the release.

"The Westshore Community Health Centre will play a vital role to help connect residents who have been struggling to access a family doctor with the health care they need when they need it, closer to home."