Protesters block street in front of B.C. legislature demanding end to COVID-19 restrictions
Anti-mandate protesters returned to the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Saturday for the fourth straight weekend, blocking traffic on Belleville Street in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" that has occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks.
Images from the scene show hundreds of protesters in the street and on the lawn of the legislature building.
Several large trucks were also parked on Belleville Street, one of them holding a crane from which a Canadian flag was flown.
Numerous other flags could be seen among the crowd, along with signs demanding freedom and directing profanity at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
As they have for each of the last three weeks, Victoria police set up temporary surveillance cameras around the legislature ahead of Saturday's protests.
The Victoria Police Department said in a statement Friday that it sees its role during protests as ensuring public safety and protecting the right to protest peacefully and lawfully.
"Dangerous and/or unlawful acts will be met with de-escalation and enforcement," VicPD said in its statement.
"This enforcement may include the issuing of violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act."
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board, which oversees VicPD, also issued a statement on Friday. The board echoed the department's commitment to supporting people's rights to peacefully protest.
The board also condemned "racist, hateful and discriminatory actions."
"The police board does not condone the use of racist symbols, hate speech, or violent actions," it said in its statement.
"It is illegal to advocate genocide, publicly incite hatred, or willfully promote hatred based on national or ethnic origin, race, religion, skin colour and sexual orientation."
The police board did not say that Freedom Convoy protesters in Victoria had specifically engaged in such actions, but Mayor Lisa Helps said after the first convoy protest in Victoria that she received complaints from residents and businesses about people in the crowd using racist and anti-Semitic language.
The convoy movement more broadly has seen allegations of violence, harassment, racism and white supremacy among some of its participants.
The protesters in Victoria Saturday joined groups in Ottawa and around the country in calling for the end of all COVID-19-related restrictions.
Saturday's protests came as police in Ottawa continued to crack down on the blockades there, arresting dozens and towing dozens of vehicles out of the downtown core.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Speedskater Weidemann named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer
Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Ottawa's police chief says criminal investigations into 'Freedom Convoy' will continue for months
Ottawa's interim police chief says the investigation into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa will continue for 'months to come.'
At least 76 financial accounts frozen since Emergencies Act invoked: Mendicino
Dozens of accounts with financial services firms have been frozen under new powers granted by the Emergencies Act over the past five days, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday.
Two injured as helicopter crashes into the ocean near Miami Beach
A helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Miami Beach shore on Saturday, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.
Investigating Canadian YouTube rival Rumble and its growing popularity among the world's far right
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5's Kevin Newman investigates why Rumble, a social media platform started by a Canadian, is attracting the attention of many Republican elites in America, including Donald Trump.
Vancouver
-
Province says recovery may take longer for some B.C. farms as flood support funds start being issued
The province says cheques have already been handed out to some agricultural operations in B.C. that were devastated by last fall’s floods, as part of a $228-million recovery program. While the government is still processing applications, the agriculture minister said Saturday not all farms will likely be able to get producing again this year.
-
B.C. biotech firm develops COVID-19 antibody, gets U.S. authorization
A local biotech company has discovered another antibody that will soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
-
Anti-mandate protesters gather near B.C. border crossing for second straight weekend
Hundreds of protesters converged on the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue in south Surrey on Saturday as police set up checkpoints to keep demonstrators away from the Pacific Highway border crossing for the second straight weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started
Vehicle convoys from across the province converged downtown near the legislature grounds as protesters gathered for a "Liberty March."
-
'It's our time': Local beer supports women's involvement in sports
A local brewery partnership is helping support women's involvement in sports.
Toronto
-
Toronto sees police presence, road closures after trucks in support of Ottawa protest turned away
For the third Saturday in a row, Toronto police implemented extensive road closures around the city’s downtown area ahead of potential protests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
Calgary
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Calgarians call for an end to 'unnecessary and inappropriate' restrictions protests
Many of the protesters who spend their Saturdays screaming about health measures, masks, Justin Trudeau and vaccines are fed up. And many Calgarians say they're fed up with the protesters.
-
Cochrane RCMP search for suspect who they say became violent over COVID-19 rules
Police in Cochrane are looking for the public's help to identify a man who punched an employee at a local restaurant after they say he refused to abide by current public health rules.
Montreal
-
Four arrested in Quebec City 'freedom' protests, vehicles allowed to stay overnight
Quebec City police (SPVQ) say four arrests have been made so far: two were charged under the Criminal Code for assault and indecent action, and two others were charged for infractions of the city's Peace and Good Order regulations.
-
Quebec health director considering dropping mask mandates in schools
Mask mandates in Quebec schools could soon be ended, according to the province’s Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau, who told La Presse health authorities are considering the move.
-
Quebec police investigate suspicious deaths of man and woman in Eastern Townships
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.
Atlantic
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Anti-mandate protests return to N.B. legislature as province enters Level 1
Anti-mandate protestors met at various locations around New Brunswick Saturday to travel for a second weekend of demonstrations at the provincial legislature.
-
N.S. reports 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 60 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'It eases off the pain': family and community members mourn 19-year-old homicide victim
Thoughtful, caring and loving - that's how a 19-year-old homicide victim is being remembered.
-
Southern Manitoba to be hit with blizzard conditions, poor visibility this weekend
Those living in southern Manitoba should prepare for blizzard conditions, strong winds and poor visibility over the course of the weekend.
-
Group that challenged health orders in court won't have to pay Manitoba's legal fees
Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has ruled the group that brought forward a constitutional challenge against Manitoba’s public health orders will not have to pay the province's legal fees.
Kitchener
-
Police report multiple crashes and closures as snow storm rolls through Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police reported multiple crashes within Waterloo Region, resulting in road closures in the midst of Saturday's snow storm.
-
Winter storm forces OPP to close all roadways in Wellington and Perth counties
Ontario Provincial Police have closed all township and county roadways in both Wellington and Perth counties, as strong winds and heavy snow continue to hinder local driving conditions.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Regina
-
Messy start to the long weekend in Saskatchewan
It’s another weekend where we need to watch the road conditions and check the highway hotline before we head out.
-
Regina football program works to build skills, techniques in young players
Wolverines Football Training Inc. focuses on taking youth to the next level in their game building on speed, strength and agility, as well as skills and techniques.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Barrie
-
Seven-vehicle collision in Barrie one of many Saturday amidst poor driving conditions
On Saturday, poor weather conditions led to a multi-vehicle collision in a west-end Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Bracebridge group feeds food banks by supporting P.E.I potato farmers
A group of people in Bracebridge are helping out local food banks while helping out neighbours across Canada.
-
Motel fire in Wasaga Beach causes thousands in damage
A fire in a Wasaga Beach motel caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert Paralympian hoping for medal haul in Beijing
Prince Albert’s Brittany Hudak is going to her third Olympic Games when the 2022 Winter Paralympics begin on March 4 in Beijing.
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.