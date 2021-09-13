Protest against B.C. vaccine cards held at legislature building in Victoria
Roughly 100 people gathered at the grounds of the B.C. legislature building to protest the province's vaccine pass, which came into effect Monday.
The vaccine pass, which operates as proof of vaccination against COVID-19, is now required to access many non-essential businesses in B.C., such as restaurants, gyms, indoor sporting events or concerts, and post-secondary student housing.
The controversial move has led to organized protests across B.C., as the province continues to grapple with its fourth wave of the pandemic.
As of Sept. 13, a vaccine card or unique vaccine QR code showing that you have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to access many non-essential services. Starting Oct. 24, proof of two doses will be required to use the same services.
The vaccine pass does not apply to essential services, such as grocery stores, health-care services, worship services and local public transit.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are slated to hold a live news conference on the state of the pandemic on Monday afternoon. The update will be streamed live on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.
More details about B.C.'s vaccine pass can be found here.
About 100 people were gathered at the B.C. legislature grounds in downtown Victoria on Monday to protest the province's vaccine pass: Sept. 13, 2021 (CTV News)
