Prosecutors drop case against man accused in Nanaimo homeless camp shooting
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has dropped its case against a 37-year-old man who was accused of shooting a man who was trying to retrieve suspected stolen property from a homeless camp in Nanaimo earlier this year.
Craig Truckle, of no fixed address, was arrested on March 22, more than a week after Clint Smith, 49, was shot in the stomach and seriously injured at the downtown homeless encampment.
Truckle was charged the following morning with one count of pointing a firearm without a lawful excuse.
Smith and six or seven other people visited the encampment in Barsby Park to retrieve property they believed was stolen from Smith's auto repair shop.
A statement from the B.C. Prosecution Service says the charge against Truckle was stayed Wednesday, ending the Crown's case against him due to a lack of evidence and inability to prove the accused was not acting in self-defence.
"Considering all the available evidence and applying the legal elements of self-defence to that evidence, the Crown would be unable to disprove self-defence or defence of others beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement said.
"The Crown could not establish that the accused’s response in defending himself and his group from an unprovoked attack was disproportionate or unreasonable in the circumstances."
GROUP WAS ARMED WITH BATONS, PROTECTIVE GEAR
The altercation began after thieves broke into Smith's business on March 10, stealing several items.
Two days a later, Smith's friend saw what he believed to be one of the stolen items on the side of the road near the homeless camp, according to prosecutors.
Later that afternoon, Smith, his friend and at least five other associates went to the camp, armed with weapons, including metal batons, pieces of wood and protective gear such as slash-proof vests and a motorcycle helmet. Smith was wearing a protective vest, gloves with hardened knuckles and was carrying a collapsible metal baton, according to the BCPS.
Smith began removing items from one of the tents at the encampment when a fight broke out and two campers armed themselves with a .22-calibre rifle and a paintball pistol, prosecutors said.
Truckle pointed the rifle at Smith, who was hitting the other camper over the head with the baton, causing the camper to be sent to hospital with lacerations, the BCPS said.
Smith also pushed the camper and his girlfriend down an embankment and threatened to get a gun and shoot the campers, according to prosecutors.
"At some point, the complainant was shot once in the abdomen," the statement said.
"Another bullet struck the front grill of his truck, which was parked nearby. It is unclear from the available evidence at precisely what point in the altercation this occurred."
CAMPERS ACTED IN SELF-DEFENCE
The Nanaimo RCMP initially recommended charges of assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, however the prosecution service declined those charges against Truckle, saying it "had concerns regarding the sufficiency of evidence establishing the identity of the accused as the person who shot the complainant."
As the police investigation progressed, Mounties provided evidence identifying Truckle as the shooter, but some of the recent evidence cast "significant doubt" on evidence given by Smith and other witnesses, prosecutors said.
"As the investigation continued, the complainant and his group stopped co-operating with police," the statement said.
Smith was treated in hospital for a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The bullet was lodged in his pelvis and could not be removed despite three surgeries, according to prosecutors.
He was discharged from hospital 15 days after the incident.
The prosecution service concluded that Truckle and the other camper were surprised by the unannounced attack and were legally entitled to defend themselves, saying it was not unreasonable for the accused to use the rifle to defend himself and the other camper.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Labour minister pressed to end B.C. port labour dispute amid renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said heightened tensions between the two countries make it unlikely that he will return any time soon.
Police in Kenya open fire on activists protesting new taxes. At least 2 are killed and 26 wounded
Police in Kenya opened fire amid opposition-organized protests on Wednesday against the rising cost of living, and health workers and witnesses said at least two people were shot dead and 26 others wounded.
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted from a restaurant in Kelowna, B.C.
-
'Delighted': Former Surrey mayor claims victory after province's policing decision
Doug McCallum lost the battle for the Surrey mayor's office last fall, but on Wednesday, he seemed convinced he had won the war over policing in the city.
-
'Whimsy in a world lacking magic': Craigslist ad sends Vancouverites on quest to retrieve obelisk from basement
A quick scroll through labour gigs on Craiglist will garner endless calls for painters, movers and other mundane handy-work. But a recent post on the site presents a call to embark on a Dungeons and Dragons-style quest, one that entails retrieving a relic that could restore peace to a troubled land.
Edmonton
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
Toronto
-
'Project Big Rig' sees 15 arrested, 70+ charges laid in connection with GTA auto theft ring
Peel police have arrested 15 people following an investigation into an auto theft ring that was allegedly stealing fully loaded commercial vehicles and then selling their cargo to unwitting buyers.
-
Toronto police car lit on fire in controversial new music video by Jason Aldean
Archival footage of a Toronto police car engulfed in flames makes a brief appearance in a country music video by Jason Aldean that has received a wave of backlash since its release earlier this week.
-
TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform
The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.
Calgary
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
2 motorcyclists injured in separate Wednesday collisions
Two motorcyclists were injured Wednesday in a pair of collisions that took place Wednesday.
-
Alberta hail seeding operation protects against severe storm damage
When massive storm clouds build, pilots at the Springbank and Red Deer airports scramble into action in their twin engine King Air C90 cloud seeding aircraft.
Montreal
-
Former Montreal education professor guilty of sexual abuse on 11-year-old child
A former education professor and researcher at the Universite de Montreal was convicted Wednesday of sexual abuse on an 11-year-old child.
-
Q&A: After confirming two tornadoes in Quebec expert predicts stormy summer
The intensity of last Thursday's thunderstorms in the greater Montreal area caught a lot of people by surprise. There were torrential rains, fierce winds and even a tornado in Mirabel. CTV news anchor Maya Johnson spoke with David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University.
-
Jekyll and Simon: Two great white sharks tracked to Gulf of St. Lawrence
Two great whites have made their way to Quebec waters just in time for shark week. A specimen named Jekyll was last pinged on Tuesday near the shores of Percé, on the tip of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. Meanwhile, Simon is also hanging out in the Gulf of St. Lawrence a little further inward.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police supervisor 'shocked' that clothing was not collected in rape case
A Halifax police supervisor says he was shocked when an alleged sexual assault victim told him her clothing hadn't been collected as evidence 10 days after her physical exam.
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Bids climb as Alberta government auctions off 'excellent, dusty' donair suit
The Alberta government is selling a donair costume, complete with replica meat, sauce, tomatoes and lettuce, as a part of its online surplus auction.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
New airboat will help Cambridge Fire Department with water rescues
Cpt. Bill Savory says the new boat will allow firefighters to get into shallow waters, including marshes and rivers.
Regina
-
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
-
Province disputes NDP claims that Sask. companies not used for highway construction
The NDP say Saskatchewan tax dollars are flowing out of province when it comes to road building and infrastructure projects.
-
Fred Wagman, Riders president who staved off disaster, dead at 86
The man that helped shepherd the green and white through one of its darkest chapters has passed away.
Barrie
-
Convicted sex offender and wife arrested 2 days after Ontario police issue rare public advisory
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | SIU investigating after man seriously injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's watchdog is investigating in Innisfil following reports a man has been seriously injured after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
-
18-year-olds arrested in violent assault in Barrie that left man in life-threatening condition
Police have arrested two 18-year-old men wanted in connection with a violent assault in Barrie earlier this week that left a 58-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Saskatoon
-
'You could taste it': Residents of Sask. town upset about putrid smell from waste lagoon
There’s something in the air in Kindersley and residents want the town to deal with it — it's the smell of sewage from a waste lagoon, and they say it's overwhelming.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate homicide in northern community
A 23-year-old Meadow Lake man was killed Tuesday morning in an apparent homicide.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders react to details from inquiry on the Prince Albert Police Service
The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is calling for its own representation on the city’s board of police commissioners following the release of recommendations from a provincial inquiry on how to improve the beleaguered force.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested for serving beer to minors in trailer park near the Sault
A 39-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie is facing charges following a bizarre incident July 16 in Aweres Township.
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.