Props from Island-shot TV series for sale at Coombs recycle yard
The popular Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series.
DEMXX is a building recycling company in Coombs, B.C., that has had a long association with the producers of the series, stretching back to when it first went into production, according to the company’s demolition foreman Ron Ball.
“They came in and the next thing you know their set designers were here, they had guys flying in in their Mercedes and, ‘Oh, we've got to have that and this,’ and yeah, it just went on from there,” Ball says.
The show has wrapped production, and Ball says props and backgrounds from the series – which was shot in Qualicum, Nanaimo, Parksville and the surrounding region – likely would have been scrapped had DEMXX not stepped in.
“We probably salvaged, I would think, 30 tonnes, 40 tonnes, probably saved that out of the landfills and people have just been loving it,” he says.
The company is now selling materials used in the productions from its recycle yard in Coombs.
“The ladies love that channel and the girls all talk about it and they’ve just been flying in here," Ball says. "They’re loving the pictures and we’ve got the pictures from the actual show, which show the actors on those pieces of furniture or with whatever, so that just makes it for them."
Kaylea Ganderton handles the company’s social media and has talked with several customers who have already purchased items.
“I’ve actually personally talked with a lot of extras on the TV show that are excited about the stuff and bought some of the props as well,” Ganderton says.
Many of the items are practical, but there are also unusual ones, such as three cannons that look antique, but the barrels are made out of foam.
“Watching your favourite TV show and then getting props for your own house is exciting,” Ganderton says.
Ball says the company is not charging big amounts for the items and says it's more about providing an opportunity for the nostalgia of having a piece off of the sets.
