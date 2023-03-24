Prolific offender arrested, charged after cache of stolen IDs found in search of Saanich home

On Wednesday, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team assisted detectives in raiding the property, where they uncovered a cache of ID cards, passports, laptops and other personal items, Saanich police said. (Saanich police) On Wednesday, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team assisted detectives in raiding the property, where they uncovered a cache of ID cards, passports, laptops and other personal items, Saanich police said. (Saanich police)

