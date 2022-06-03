Professional artist with Down syndrome strives to inspire joy from Central Saanich
If you ask Aviv Dekel why she’s riding her mobility scooter while wearing rainbow-coloured leggings and a pink unicorn hat, she’ll smile wide and proclaim, “Happy!”
Aviv’s mom, Miki Dekel, says her daughter (who was born with Down syndrome) is in the midst of a joyful journey that began when she was a child.
“[Aviv] said there was a really beautiful place she could go that was just over the rainbow,” Miki says. “And that’s where people could find happiness.”
Before Aviv could articulate that with words, Aviv was a four-year-old who tried to express it by covering the inside of an empty kitchen cupboard with coloured crayon.
“At first we weren’t very happy. But we finally thought that’s her space, let her do it,” Miki says, after showing me a photo of a beaming Aviv in the cupboard surrounded by scribbled hearts, flowers, and rainbows.
“She just wanted to share that feeling of happiness.”
Despite her exuberant creative expression, if you asked Aviv what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would have said a police officer.
“She wanted to catch the bad guys,” Miki says. “But not put them in jail.”
Aviv wrote and directed a home movie showing the kind of cop she wanted to be. It features her wearing a police uniform and transforming bad guys into good ones, by blasting something at them that makes a paper heart on their chest blossom.
Although Aviv struggles to speak, when I ask why she wanted to be a police officer, she proclaims with a smile, “Help people!”
When Aviv’s developmental obstacles made the prospect of a career in law enforcement a challenge, Aviv turned her attention back to art.
When I ask how that felt, she erupts in joy: “Good! Yes!”
Although a fused wrist makes needle point a challenge, Aviv started sewing bold images with bright thread, from blooming flowers to bright rainbows to beaming suns smiling at you.
“She kept doing it endlessly,” Miki says.
Aviv would spend a few hours a day doing it.
“And she still does!” says her mom.
Now Aviv is a prolific professional. The 25-year-old’s paintings and needlework have been displayed publicly, from the walls of art galleries to the sets of TV series (Netflix’s ‘Maid’ and Disney+ ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’).
Her latest solo exhibit is running at Victoria’s X-Changes Gallery through June 19.
Miki says her daughter’s commitment to being a force for good in the world has only grown.
“She isn’t as naive as she used to be,” Miki says. “She knows there’s a lot of things out there that need [happy] pictures to help people get through it.”
Aviv agrees that the greater goal she hoped to achieve as a police officer is now being realized as an artist.
“Makes me feel proud!” Aviv smiles from the seat of her mobility scooter, before taking off down the driveway – her unicorn hat’s rainbow wings flapping in the breeze.
She seems proud to show us that, instead of escaping over a rainbow to find what’s good, we can triumph over what’s bad by fuelling our journey here with joy.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does Doug Ford's win mean for federal parties?
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Vancouver
-
Ranking: These Metro Vancouver cities saw biggest real estate price dips due to rising interest rates
A just-released report on rising interest rates is giving would-be home buyers and sellers an idea of the impact already being seen in the Vancouver area, and the results vary by city.
-
Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds possible in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada
Parts of B.C. are being told to brace for extreme weather with a special weather watch issued by Environment Canada.
-
B.C. company launches portable smartphone charging kiosks across province
A B.C. company is hoping to give smartphone users a boost when they need it the most by setting up portable charging kiosks across the province.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about e-bikes, e-scooters in Edmonton
Edmonton has approved licences for Lime and Bird to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city this summer. The city announced Friday morning that a total of 1,500 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes will be available across Edmonton.
-
Update on Alberta's MMIWG action plan to come Friday
Alberta will provide Friday an update on its plan to take action on the recommendations made in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls more than two years ago.
-
Social media threat closes 2 Leduc schools
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Cheers and tears: What happened on election night?
In the final episode of Ballot Box, the team breaks down all the Ontario election night highlights.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Calgary
-
Crash closes stretch of Highway 2A near Okotoks
RCMP officers have closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary as they investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent one woman to hospital.
-
Calgary bars can serve drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2022
On Friday, July 8 – the day of the Stampede parade – establishments situated along the route can begin liquor service at 7 a.m.
-
'It's scary': Cochrane residents on edge after reported child luring incidents
Parents in Cochrane are having important conversations with their children about the dangers of being approached by strangers after two close calls in just four days.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Quebec adopts bill to better regulate jobs in the artistic fields
Artists have had to be patient for four years, a quality that was rewarded on Friday with the unanimous adoption of Bill 35, which will better regulate their professional status.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country received a warm welcome when they arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
'At risk of having to cancel': Program helping kids living with disabilities looking for volunteers
An organization that helps children living with disabilities is asking for volunteers as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
Regina
-
'They did not care': Samwel Uko's family pleading for change as inquest testimony concludes
The family of Samwel Uko’s questions have been answered, but they say more accountability needs to be taken for his death.
-
Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.
-
'Every game to me means a lot': Riders QB Fajardo excited for pre-season start against BC Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are on the road to take on the BC Lions in their final pre-season game Friday night.
Barrie
-
Jeff Lehman vows he's 'not done yet' after nail-biting loss
Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman vows to keep fighting for "a better future" after his nail-biting loss to PC incumbent Doug Downey in Thursday night's election.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving in six hours: OPP
A police officer charged three people with stunt driving in Springwater and Clearview townships within six hours on Thursday.
-
Getting the bees to say 'cheese' in city photo contest
Under the Bee City Canada initiative, Barrie officially became Canada's 30th Bee City in 2019 at the height of the pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 'suspicious' garage fires in same area
Within the span of an hour, Saskatoon firefighters responded to two garage fires near downtown believed to be suspicious in nature.
-
Meewasin Valley Authority celebrates completion of new sections of trail in Saskatoon
The Meewasin Valley Authority is celebrating the completion of the River Heights-Meewasin Park and southwest sections of Meewasin Trail.
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
Northern Ontario
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.