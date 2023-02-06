Pro wrestling breathes life into infamous Esquimalt nightclub

While Vancouver Island may seem far removed from the brightest lights and biggest stages of professional wrestling, it doesn't mean there isn't some smack being laid down on the West Coast.

A pro wrestling circuit has breathed new life into an infamous nightclub in Esquimalt, B.C., and everyone is encouraged to get into the ring.

What the Carlton Club in Esquimalt may lack in beauty, it makes up for in personality.

It's also bursting at the seams with history. At one point it was a wedding venue, a navy bar, a gay club, a biker bar and a strip club.

It hasn't all been good though, with some repairs made to patch over bullet holes that landed over the years. Still, when Mike Becherer first saw the space, he knew his company 365 Pro Wrestling had found its stomping grounds.

The company is the biggest wrestling promotion company on Vancouver Island.

With the crowd literally within spitting distance of the ring, there's no room for gimmicks. You have to look good, and the only way to look good is to actually be good.

"When we do it well, when we do it perfectly, it's magic," said wrestler Becky Beecher.

During main events, a few hundred people pack into the Carlton Club.

Some wrestlers are familiar faces, like Josh Cadwell who's known to spectators as a bad guy.

When he steps into the ring, he's greeted with a familiar chorus of "boos" before the muscled performer squares off against his opponent.

Meanwhile, at just 19 years of age, Maxwell Benson is a polished pro. He says his love for the sport started when he was young.

"We just saw it on TV or in person and it just captivated us," he said.

Brendan Wilkinson, also known as "Krofton," is the champ of this ring. He says it's a labour of love.

"None of us do this for the money," he said. "We do this because we love it."

If you've never stepped into the ring before, on Thursday nights you can learn the ropes.

Students at 365 Pro Wrestling Academy learn to lay the smack down.

While the company has firm roots in Greater Victoria, it also puts on shows in Ontario.