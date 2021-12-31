Pregnant people now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots in B.C.

People who are pregnant in British Columbia can now book a COVID-19 booster shot, the province announced Friday.

While B.C. has been prioritizing elderly, vulnerable people and health-care workers for a third vaccine dose, pregnant women are now eligible for a booster shot so long as it has been at least six months since they received their second dose.

Pregnant people can book a booster shot by calling the province's call center at 1-833-838-2323.

Health officials stress that vaccinated people, on average, have milder symptoms with the Omicron variant compared to people who are unvaccinated.

"Many people who are vaccinated have been infected with Omicron already, but it's mild," said Dr. Penny Ballem, B.C.'s head of immunization rollout.

Ballem adds that the province is accelerating its vaccine rollout. Public health plans to administer booster doses about six months after people received their second dose, down from the province's original plan of eight months.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry notes that vaccine effectiveness begins to decline about six months after a dose is received, though she stresses it is a "gradual" decline and not a "sudden drop-off" of effectiveness.

Health officials outlined the vaccine update at a live briefing Friday, when the province announced new health measures.

The measures include restricting visits at long-term care homes to essential visits only, and a change to self-isolation guidelines.

Health officials say people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 only have to isolate for five days, down from seven, so long as their symptoms have disappeared or improved, and they no longer have a fever.

People who are unvaccinated still have to self-isolate for 10 days, according to the province.

Further details on the self-isolation update can be found here.