Power restored in Ucluelet, Tofino after outage affects thousands

Victoria -

Several thousand BC Hydro customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island were temporarily without power Monday morning.

The hydro provider says a transmission circuit failure left more than 4,000 people in the dark in Tofino and Ucluelet.

The failure was first reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. and BC Hydro assigned work crews to the area.

Power was restored to the communities before 9 a.m.