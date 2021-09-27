Power restored in Ucluelet, Tofino after outage affects thousands
Several thousand BC Hydro customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island were temporarily without power Monday morning.
The hydro provider says a transmission circuit failure left more than 4,000 people in the dark in Tofino and Ucluelet.
The failure was first reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. and BC Hydro assigned work crews to the area.
Power was restored to the communities before 9 a.m.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update on weekend cases
