Potential cash crop? Vancouver Island researchers involved in geoduck aquaculture

Researchers from Vancouver Island and several coastal B.C. First Nations are looking at ways to grow and potentially harvest Pacific geoduck for export as a food product.

Geoduck, pronounced gooey-duck, are a member of the clam species and are "highly valued seafood in Asian markets," according to a release by North Island College (NIC) in Courtenay, B.C.

The college has partnered with the Central Coast Commercial Fisheries Association (CCCFA) on a three-year project to examine the potential production of geoduck.

The CCCFA is a commercial fisheries business that's operated by the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo Xai’xais, Nuxalk and Wuikinuxv First Nations, which are located on B.C.'s Central Coast, north of Vancouver Island.

The hope is that the project will help both researchers and surrounding communities alike.

"The training and results from this research will have a meaningful impact on the communities and will provide rich applied learning experiences for NIC students," said Naomi Tabata, manager of the Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation at NIC.

In this March 23, 2015 photo, geoducks grown for for Taylor Shellfish Farms are shown with blue bands around them and ready for transport to a packaging facility near Harstine Island, Wash. (AP / Ted S. Warren)

The first year of the project will focus on the physical layout of the test sites where geoduck will be grown, as well as ocean conditions during this time.

The test sites for the project will be located within Heiltsuk and Kitasoo Xai’xais Nations’ traditional territories, off the central coast of the B.C. mainland.

The next two years will be focusing on how the juvenile geoducks grow and survive under these conditions.

The CCCFA says it's interested in the "feasibility of geoduck aquaculture" for both its educational purposes and potential economic opportunity.

Other groups involved in the three-year research project include Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance and the Marine Plan Partnership for the North Pacific Coast.

AQUACULTURE INDUSTRY ON THE RISE

Other Vancouver Island communities are also looking towards the ocean to break into different aquaculture markets.

In Sidney, B.C., the Tsawout First Nation issued a licence to Cascadia Seaweed to open a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters, with the goal of producing dozens of tonnes of seaweed.

On the other coast of the island, in Tofino, B.C., a local duo is producing organic kelp products with eyes towards expanding.