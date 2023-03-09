Port Alberni water supply system damaged, restrictions in effect

The City of Port Alberni says it has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions due to an accident that damaged its main water supply Thursday.

The city did not elaborate on the nature of the accident, other than to say that it occurred on Franklin River Road.

The city and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District have activated their Emergency Operations Centre and are asking residents to limit water use "until further notice."

Stage 3 water restrictions limit or prohibit the use of water for watering plants; washing vehicles, driveways and sidewalks; and filling pools and fountains, among other things. Details of the restrictions can be found on the city's website.

The restrictions are in place for the City of Port Alberni, Hupacasath First Nation, Tseshaht First Nation, Beaver Creek Water Local Service Area and the Franklin River Road area.

"Water quality is unaffected by this incident, and the water continues to be safe for consumption, however, the City of Port Alberni asks that water use during this time be limited to essential use," the city says in a statement on its website.