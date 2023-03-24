Port Alberni RCMP seek 2 men wanted for multiple offences
Mounties on Vancouver Island are looking for two men who are wanted for multiple, unrelated offences in Port Alberni.
The Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public to help find 32-year-old Cody Alexander McCarthy and 38-year-old Peter Anthony Alexander.
McCarthy is wanted for assault, breach of an undertaking and failure to appear for a court date.
He is described as standing five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Alexander is wanted for eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, breach of an undertaking and breach of a release order.
He is described as standing five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
