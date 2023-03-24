Port Alberni RCMP seek 2 men wanted for multiple offences

Peter Alexander is wanted for eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, breach of an undertaking and breach of a release order. (RCMP) Peter Alexander is wanted for eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, breach of an undertaking and breach of a release order. (RCMP)

