VICTORIA -- Port Alberni RCMP are seeking any potential witnesses to three suspicious fires that were lit over the past two days.

The most recent fire occurred at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday along 3rd Avenue near Harbour Road.

Mounties and firefighters responded to the scene and spotted a woman "actively adding material to the fire," police said Wednesday.

The woman then tried to flee the scene but was arrested shortly after, according to RCMP.

Police say the woman was also identified on security footage from a nearby business. She appeared in court on Tuesday for the suspicious fire and on other unrelated charges.

RCMP say they are investigating the fire, as well as two others that occurred on Monday.

One of the fires was reported at 2:45 p.m. at a home on 2nd Avenue between Mar Street and Montrose Street.

A neighbour reported the fire and attempted to put it out as first responders made their way to the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the rear of the building and an external shed that was attached to the house.

Police say the fire caused minimal damage to the main building, which was vacant at the time.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined at present, it is suspicious and is still under investigation," said Port Alberni RCMP on Tuesday.

Police say they're looking to speak with any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the area around 2nd Avenue between Mar and Montrose streets. Mounties say they're looking to identify people who were in the area near the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a third suspicious fire that was reported around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time, police received a report of a vehicle on fire on 4th Avenue between Redford and Bute streets.

Police say the vehicle was "completely engulfed" in flames and was destroyed. However, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and police say there was no damage to surrounding property.

Investigators are also asking to speak with any potential witnesses or those with footage of the area.

"With the current weather and winds it is crucial that we control all potential sources of ignition and be mindful of activities in our area that may result in fires," said Port Alberni RCMP.

"For fire response within the city of Port Alberni call 911 and ask for fire, if suspects or suspicious activity is observed, request police as well," said RCMP.

Anyone with information on any of the fires is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP 250-723-2424.