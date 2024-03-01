VANCOUVER ISLAND
    • Port Alberni hit-and-run victim asks driver to surrender to police

    Danika Currie, 15, had just got off the school bus when she was struck by a vehicle which then sped away without checking on her.

    Port Alberni RCMP tell the family they are trying to identify the driver and believe a grey, newer model Hyundai Tucson was involved.

    The incident occurred on Feb. 21, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Beaver Creek Road and Smith Road, according to police.

    Currie described the driver as a heavy-set woman, between 35 and 50 years old with curly brownish hair.

    "The suspect driver is a Causcasian female with light brown hair and there was a child in the passenger seat," the RCMP said in a statement.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

