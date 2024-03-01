Port Alberni hit-and-run victim asks driver to surrender to police

Danika Currie, 15, had just got off the school bus when she was struck by a vehicle which then sped away without checking on her.

Port Alberni RCMP tell the family they are trying to identify the driver and believe a grey, newer model Hyundai Tucson was involved.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Beaver Creek Road and Smith Road, according to police.

Currie described the driver as a heavy-set woman, between 35 and 50 years old with curly brownish hair.

"The suspect driver is a Causcasian female with light brown hair and there was a child in the passenger seat," the RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.