Port Alberni Cubs win Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation championship

Oldtimers baseball was on full display in Port Alberni over the weekend.

Nine teams spanning from as far east as Ontario, through the Prairies and into British Columbia played in the Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation championship.

“We still don’t play like kids but we still feel like kids,” said Kelly McGiffin, general manager of the victorious Port Alberni Cubs.

“Back in the 1980s, when I played, we used to have crowds like this all the time,” said Doug Chase, a player for the Port Alberni Cubs.

Over the year in Port Alberni, baseball slowly went away.

“Baseball had died,” said Dwayne Stern, a longtime resident of Port Alberni.

McGiffin revived the sport in the port city after moving back to his hometown from Hamilton, post-retirement.

“It’s just taken off more than I ever imagined it would and the community has embraced it,” said McGiffin.

McGiffin was instrumental in bringing the championship tournament to the Alberni Valley.

“It’s a big deal for us old guys,” said McGiffin.

“I’m 61 years old and I’m out here playing baseball,” said Chase. “This is pretty awesome.”

“This event will provide a legacy for the valley without a doubt,” said Jim Seredick, an executive with Alberni Valley Junior Baseball.

The City of Port Alberni spent more than $200,000 to upgrade both Lon Miles Park and Recreation Stadium. Those upgrade will benefit the next generation of baseball players for years to come.

“It is a huge boost to our program, the junior baseball program,” said Seredick.

Over the weekend, McGiffin was recognized for his years of dedication to the sport. He was inducted into the Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Hall of Fame.

“It was very humbling and very appreciated,” said McGiffin.

Rolling into Sunday’s final, the Port Alberni Cubs faced the perennial powerhouse Oakville A's.

The Cubs did not disappoint – winning it all in front of a large, home crowd and becoming Canada’s oldtimers champions while reliving a dream that began so many years ago.