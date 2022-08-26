Popular food truck adds Indigenous flavours to classic comfort foods in Duncan, B.C.

An Indigenous eatery in Duncan, B.C., is attracting a lot of attention for its cultural twists on classic food truck offerings.

Hungry Bubbas recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The food truck got its start rolling through festivals and events on Vancouver Island.

The food truck quickly became known for the Indigenous flavours it injects into classic food items, like hot dogs and burgers.

Adrienne Peter, who opened Hungry Bubbas, says their most popular item is bannock, a type of Indigenous fried bread.

"It is actually the base of our entire menu," she said. "So we have bannock burgers, bannock hot dogs, we do bannock with strawberries and whipped cream."

A sliced piece of bannock at Hungry Bubbas is shown. (CTV News)

A hot dog made with bannock is shown. (CTV News)

Peter opened Hungry Bubbas after working for more than 20 years in the culinary world.

"I was working to survive before and not realizing that I was gaining so much experience and knowledge," said the mother of four.

Eventually, Peter decided to chase her dream and bought an old trailer with help from her family. After fixing it up, she opened Hungry Bubbas.

"It's something that I have worked my whole life to build and I really could not have done it without my dad, Bubba, which is where I came up with the name," she said.

Peter's father, Bubba Qwulshemut, says he's become a bit of a recognizable figure now that the food truck has become so popular.

"A lot of people stop me on the street and say, 'Are you Hungry Bubba?'" he said with a laugh.

"I'm really proud of them for what they've done and what she's done. It's everything that we hoped for and everything we expected," he said. "It's awesome."

Besides appearing at events, Hungry Bubbas is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays near Canada Avenue and Government Street in Duncan.

A little over a year after the food truck opened, Peter says she's proud of what she's accomplished.

"Dreams do come true, for sure," she said. "This is everything that I wanted it to be and more than I could have ever expected it to be."