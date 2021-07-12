VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a police pursuit near Courtenay ended in a crash that left one person with serious injuries.

The incident happened after noon on July 9, when a Comox Valley RCMP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Headquarters Road.

Mounties say the officer was driving northbound when they observed a speeding southbound vehicle near Bridges Road.

The officer made a U-turn and attempted to catch up to the speeding vehicle, a dark-coloured sedan.

The sedan crashed into a utility pole and the suspected driver was found in the ditch a few metres from the vehicle, police said Monday.

Paramedics attended the scene and the crash victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating to determine whether the pursuing officer’s actions led to the crash, the Mounties said.