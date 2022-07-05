Police to identify 6 officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shooting

Police in Saanich, B.C., are expected to identify the six officers who sustained gunshot wounds in a robbery and shootout with two men outside a bank last week.

Saanich police Chief Const. Dean Duthie will also provide an update on the condition of the injured officers.

Three of the six officers who engaged in a shootout with the suspects on Tuesday morning remain in hospital, with one listed in intensive care.

All six officers are members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, including three officers from the Victoria police and three from the Saanich police departments.

The two suspects were killed in the exchange with police outside the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street. Investigators have identified them as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.

Duthie said he has visited with the wounded officers and their families in hospital.

On Monday, the mayor of Duncan told CTV News in a statement that she did not know the family of the brothers killed in the shootout.

"It is hard to believe that something like this could happen on Vancouver Island and that the two people responsible for this were from the Duncan/Cowichan Valley area," said Mayor Michelle Staples.

"We would like to extend our love to the community of Saanich as they try to process what has taken place in their home," Staples added.

"To the courageous officers who were injured on the job, which they do to serve their communities, we extend our heartfelt prayers for your recovery. To the all the officers, employees, customers, and their families, our thoughts are with you."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.