Police seize fentanyl, weapons in drug-trafficking investigation: VicPD
Victoria police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) have seized fentanyl, weapons and cash following a drug-trafficking investigation.
The investigation began in early October with a focus on a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 900-block of Johnson Street, according to police.
A search of the suite turned up fentanyl, nearly $8,000 in cash and various weapons, including a cattle prod, baton, Taser and a replica firearm, police said.
On Friday, members of the GVERT arrested the man, using a loud distraction device during the arrest due to concerns the man had weapons, police said.
Police seized a can of bear spray from the suspect following the arrest, VicPD said.
The Victoria man was released from custody pending further investigation into alleged drug and weapons offences.
Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
