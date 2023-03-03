Police seek person of interest in Victoria arson investigation

Victoria police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest connected to an arson investigation.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred around midnight on Feb. 3, just outside the Regent Hotel at 1234 Wharf St.

No one was injured in the fire, but at least one shuttle van parked outside the hotel was heavily damaged in the blaze.

Police are now asking anyone who recognizes the man pictured below to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Police are looking to identify this man who is a person of interest in an arson investigation. (VicPD)