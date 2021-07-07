VICTORIA -- Victoria police are looking for the owner of an approximately four-foot (1.2-metre) snake after it was found slithering on someone's patio on Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Vancouver Street for reports of the large snake on someone's ground-floor patio.

VicPD officers arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m. and helped the resident corral the reptile into a cardboard box by using a golf club, a broomstick, and some amount of courage.

Police then took the animal to the Victoria Animal Control Services, where it is currently being held.

Victoria police are now looking for the owner of the snake. If you are the owner, police ask that you call Victoria Animal Control Services at 250-414-0233.

Otherwise, if you have information on the snake or its owner, you're asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.