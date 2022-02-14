Police seek man after sexual assault reported in Esquimalt

A Victoria police car is seen parked behind Esquimalt's Public Safety Building: (CTV News) A Victoria police car is seen parked behind Esquimalt's Public Safety Building: (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Several trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa, mayor says

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says protesters have begun moving 'several trucks' out of the downtown core following his 'backchannel' deal made with one of the organizers to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled the city for weeks.

Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?

According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario