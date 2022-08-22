Police seek man accused of taking indecent pictures of woman in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man who allegedly took indecent pictures of a woman last month.

Mounties say the man walked into the Dollarama at 609 Bruce Ave. on July 29 when he reportedly took the photos of the unsuspecting woman.

"Investigators reviewed video surveillance which showed the suspect crouched over and while the woman is looking away, the suspect allegedly aimed his phone up her skirt," said RCMP in a release Monday.

The woman's boyfriend reportedly witnessed the encounter and confronted the man, who fled from the store.

Police say the pair "exchanged punches" until the man fled to his vehicle and drove away.

RCMP are now looking for the man, who's described as having a brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing brown pants, a dark T-shirt and a baseball cap at the time. The photo of the man was taken by store surveillance camera.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.