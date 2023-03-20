Police seek help identifying Nanaimo shoplifting suspects

Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.

The women were caught on a surveillance camera at Sally Beauty, located at 6894 Island Highway North, just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Police say the women picked up a number of items, including a blow dryer and hair products, and left without paying for the merchandise.

Investigators are looking for two white women in their early- to mid-20s, wearing glasses and toques. One of the women appeared to have bright red or pink hair.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the theft is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.