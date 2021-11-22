Police searching for witnesses after dispute at View Royal gas station

Victoria -

Mounties are looking for witnesses and dash cam video after an argument at a Victoria-area gas station Friday.

West Shore RCMP officers were called to the Shell gas station at Island Highway and Six Mile Road in View Royal after a driver allegedly drove over a pedestrian's foot and the pedestrian allegedly kicked the driver's car.

The dispute happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. Friday. Police say the gas station was very busy at the time, with a line of vehicles crowding the parking lot and stretching down the outside lane of the highway.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the gas station, however the incident was not captured on the video, the RCMP said Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has dash cam video is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.