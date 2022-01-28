Police searching for phone connected to Langford murder

Police have released new details in their investigation into a woman's murder in Langford, B.C., on New Year's Eve.

Investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said Friday they are looking to speak to anyone who may have found a cellphone near the Galloping Goose Trail and Atkins Avenue in Langford, between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Westwind Drive.

The date of the potential discovery is between Dec. 25 and Jan. 18, police said.

"Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have come across a found phone from this area," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement Friday.

Ryan Elder, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Jan. 1, after a woman was found dead in her home on Selwyn Road the night before.

Police had been called to the home to conduct a wellness check when officers discovered the body and took one man into custody.

Anyone who found a phone in the area specified by police is asked to call the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.