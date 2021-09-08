VICTORIA -- A 59-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Nanaimo, B.C.

The crash happened at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Ashlee Road.

The man was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police believe the motorcyclist was attempting to turn left onto Ashlee Road when he struck the curb and crashed.

Police say speed and recklessness are considered factors in the crash. The motorcycle will also undergo a mechanical inspection.

“Several people witnessed the erratic driving prior,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien. “Nobody actually saw the collision but a car came by shortly thereafter and administered first aid, called 911 and stayed with the victim.”

The scene was closed for several hours Tuesday night.