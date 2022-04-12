Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Warning: This stories contains graphic details.
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
On April 25, 2017, an unknown intruder broke into a beachfront home in the 2500-block of Esplanade Road and violently attacked a woman with what police describe as a machete.
The ensuing manhunt triggered lockdowns at nearby schools and prompted police to warn residents to lock their doors while home.
The next day, another crime scene was discovered approximately 45 kilometres away in Sooke, B.C.
Police now say the two crime scenes are connected by a pickup truck that was recorded travelling between them.
"Evidence shows a vehicle, captured on video, going back and forth on Sooke Road from this secondary scene," according to a statement Tuesday from Saanich police, who are helping Oak Bay police with the investigation.
"This vehicle is a blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac with some unique characteristics," police said.
Investigators did not describe the unique characteristics or elaborate on the nature of the Sooke crime scene.
"The violent and random nature of this attack has made solving this crime a high priority for police," Saanich police said. "As a result, it has remained an active investigation with significant police resources and actions dedicated to date."
Police are now looking for information about a blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac spotted on Sooke Road. (Saanich police)
'I WAS SLIPPING IN MY OWN BLOOD'
The victim spoke publicly about the attack for the first time in 2020, telling CTV News she was housesitting for her parents at the Willows Beach address when she heard a noise in the kitchen around 7 a.m.
Nermeen Alireza says she went to investigate the sound of drawers opening and closing when she discovered a white man in his early 20s, wearing a brown jacket, khaki pants and a bandana over his face.
"I felt more angry than scared because I didn’t understand what was going on," she said, describing how she tried to push the man.
"I just felt this very heavy thud land on my head – didn’t recognize what it was – and then a few seconds later I slipped and fell and when I looked down I realized I was slipping in my own blood," she said.
Nermeen Alireza was violently attacked inside an Oak bay home in April 2017. The case remains unsolved. (CTV News)
The blows continued and Alireza realized she was being struck with a large knife.
"I could see that two of my fingers were cut off and on my left arm I could see the bone," she said.
The intruder fled the home and Alireza called 911. She was rushed to hospital where she received several stitches and staples in her head, steel plates in her arm, and was treated for a dislocated shoulder.
She had three fingers reattached, followed by a year of physiotherapy to get her hand movements back.
'WE STRONGLY URGE THEM TO COME FORWARD'
Detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen the Ford Explorer in the Sooke area on April 26, 2017.
"We know that there are people in our community that have information that can assist in solving this file and we strongly urge them to come forward to the police,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Saanich police major crime unit at 250-475-4356 or 1-888-980-1919.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large and described as dangerous after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Etsy sellers stage one-week strike to protest fee increase
Thousands of sellers on the popular global marketplace Etsy have thrown their support behind an online strike to protest what they describe as unfair and costly changes to the platform.
Vancouver
-
Winter weather in April: Snow, hail and thunder across Metro Vancouver
Did it snow where you are? Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a surprise on Tuesday.
-
'People are not doing well': Psychologist says anger over 'prolonged' COVID-19 pandemic common
Even with the majority of COVID-19 restrictions lifted across Canada, many may still feel frustration about the pandemic, leading to pent-up tension.
-
B.C. illicit drug deaths reach an 'unprecedented and terrifying rate': chief coroner
More people died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia in February 2022 than ever before for that month, according to the provincial coroners service. Six of those people were under the age of 19.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Flair Airlines celebrates inaugural Nashville flight
For the first time, Edmonton-based Flair Airlines is taking off at the Edmonton International Airport to Nashville, Tenn.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ford government slammed for top doctor's vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Carra says police investigation centres on exchange he had with driver who nearly hit dog
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra has released a statement providing details regarding the weekend incident that led to him stepping down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Alberta commits to strengthening technology and innovation sector
The provincial government is doubling down on its commitment to Alberta's technology and innovation sector, saying it's a major economic driver and job creator.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom says her autistic son facing discrimination due to his race
A Quebec woman says her son, who is Black and has autism, is being treated differently because of the colour of his skin after being routinely sent home from school over the last three years due to his behaviour.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Federal Finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school Tuesday and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
-
NEW
NEW | Man faces assault and weapons charges in Halifax stabbing
A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Halifax Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Three charged after man's remains found outside of Winnipeg last month: police
Three people have been charged after a 26-year-old man’s remains were found outside of Winnipeg last month.
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
Highway closures are anticipated due to Manitoba blizzard: here's how you can be prepared
CAA Manitoba says the blizzard that is set to begin Tuesday night is expected to have an impact on travel, and wants people to be prepared.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police have closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for a criminal investigation.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Barrie
-
OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
-
COVID-19 transmission in Simcoe Muskoka 'concerning' to local health unit
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is "concerned" by the high rate of COVID-19 transmission in the region since the province lifted restrictions and mask mandates.
-
Two people make daring escape from burning building in Alliston
A fire in downtown Alliston spread to several adjacent buildings and forced two people to make a daring escape Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Sask. paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Members of the paramedic community are raising money for medical supplies to help people injured by war in Ukraine.
-
Decision on downtown Saskatoon shelter lease extension deferred
A decision to extend the lease of a homeless shelter downtown has been deferred.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
-
Heavy rainfall ahead Wednesday across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada said Tuesday rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to much of the region Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday.