VICTORIA -- Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a 32-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from since December.

Tyler Desorcy was last seen in the 800-block of Courtney Street on Dec. 30.

Desorcy was the subject of multiple missing-person alerts in January and police say investigators continue to work to find him.

He is described as an Indigenous man standing 5’ 9” tall with a heavy build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Descorcy walks with a limp and has a medical condition requiring treatment.

He was last seen wearing a long, black jacket, a green hooded sweater with a design on the front, black sweat pants and dark running shoes.

Anyone who sees Desorcy is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.