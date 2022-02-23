Police investigating suspicious sudden death in Ladysmith, B.C.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious sudden death in a remote area of Ladysmith, B.C.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in a forested area off Timberland Forest Service Road.

Around 5 p.m., paramedics were called to the scene, and soon after Ladysmith RCMP were called to assist.

Police say witnesses phoned 911 to report a man was fatally injured while riding a dirt bike with several other people along the forest road. Witnesses said guns may have been fired in the area during the time of the incident.

"Unfortunately, the male was pronounced dead at the scene," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP.

"Investigators are conducting (an) examination of the area and interviewing potential witnesses in order to determine the leading causes of this tragic incident."

Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages and police have not yet determined if the incident was criminal or accidental. No arrests have been made.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation into the man's death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.