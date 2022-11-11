Police investigating after woman tries to push her way into Oak Bay home: police
Police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to push her way into the home of an 85-year-old man in Oak Bay, B.C.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, when the senior answered a knock on his front door believing it was someone delivering his newspaper.
When he opened the door, he was confronted by a woman who announced, "I am coming in," according to the Oak Bay Police Department.
The man protested and a struggle ensued, with the woman pushing the man.
A neighbour who heard the commotion rushed to the senior's assistance and helped steady him, police said in a release Thursday.
The woman fled on foot and was chased a short distance by a neighbour, who captured a photo of her before calling police.
The woman was last seen walking on Beach Drive toward Foul Bay Road, according to investigators.
Police are looking for a white or Asian woman, approximately 20 to 25 years old, who stands 5'6" with an average build.
She has dark brown hair and was wearing a black coat, long black skirt, ruffled white ankle socks, a white T-shirt, black leather shoes and a yellow hat.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
