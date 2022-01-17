Police investigating after man suffers multiple stab wounds in Victoria

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man suffered multiple stab wounds in Victoria on Saturday night.

Patrol officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the intersection of Douglas Street and Hillside Avenue where a man was standing in traffic and bleeding from his injuries.

Police say the man had several stab wounds and his injuries were potentially life-threatening.

Paramedics attended and transported the victim to hospital. His injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and will continue to monitor the risk to the public, police said in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.