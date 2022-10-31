Police investigate sexual assault at University of Victoria

Saanich police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at the University of Victoria that occurred this weekend.

In an advisory Sunday, UVic said that police were called to an incident that occurred around 1 a.m. in the campus’ Commonwealth Village Cluster neighbourhood.

The university says the assault occurred in a wooded area near the Cluster 60 residence.

Investigators do not believe that the survivor and the suspect were known to each other, though police note that the investigation is in its early stages.

"This is a very sensitive file and we are working closely with the survivor by providing support," said Saanich police in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

UVic adds that campus security is available 24/7 and that there are regular patrols around campus housing. Security is also expected to be closely monitoring the area where the assault was reported.

"UVic is committed to the safety, well-being and support of all members of the campus community," reads the advisory posted Sunday.

The university notes that on-campus supports area also available. The full list of supports can be found on the UVic website.

CTV News has reached out to Saanich police for further details.