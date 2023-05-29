Police investigate crash involving cyclist in Saanich

Saanich police are investigating after a crash between a car and a cyclist shut down a street near Pkols, formerly known as Mt. Douglas Park, on Sunday.

Police were called to the crash in the 4700-block of Cordova Bay Road at 8:16 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they closed the street between Galey Way and Royal Oak Drive to examine the area where the crash occurred.

The road reopened roughly five hours later, around 1:30 p.m., according to Saanich police.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with any witnesses of the crash and are asking anyone with dashcam video leading up to the collision, or of the crash itself, to speak with police.

Anyone with information can contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

There's no word yet on injuries related to the crash.