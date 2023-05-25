Police give all clear after intruder situation in Langford

Mounties have reopened streets in a rural area north of Langford after police responded to a report of an intruder entering someone's home on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the home in the 800-block of Finlayson Arm Road, near Goldstream Provincial Park, around 1 p.m. Thursday.

CTV News learned that a resident came home to discover someone inside their house and contacted police.

The RCMP told CTV News the intruder was unknown to police and to the homeowner.

Mounties asked residents in nearby properties to stay inside their homes until the incident was resolved, and asked commuters to stay away from the area while the situation was unfolding.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said the suspect had been arrested and that the area was safe and reopened.