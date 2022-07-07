Police book more time at gun range for 'reintegration' training in wake of Saanich shooting

Officers with the Saanich and Victoria police departments will have a larger presence at a South Island gun range this month following an intense shooting that left two suspects dead and six officers injured last week.

The Victoria Police Department says the increased time at the range is part of a "reintegration" process for officers who were involved in the incident.

Time at the range allows officers to acclimatize to the sound of gunfire and firearms in a safe environment, according to VicPD. A psychologist is also on hand and participants explore whichever parts of the training they are most interested in.

"The program has been designed to acknowledge that the officer has been through a traumatic event and to provide the opportunity to work through any triggers the event has created, while ensuring the officer is in the safety of a controlled environment," said VicPD in a statement Thursday.

Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association president Douglas Bancroft says police bookings at the range have come up on short notice.

He asked members to check the range reservation system before arriving, in case it is in use.

"The necessity of high levels of firearms training for our police forces has been underscored by this tragic crime," said Bancroft in a letter to members on Wednesday.

The Victoria Police Department says the training scheduled at the gun range is intended to reduce the potential for long-term mental health impacts from the shooting.

The program is also based on a world-renowned course created by the Edmonton Police Service, according to VicPD.

"The officers undergoing the training at the range determine the pace and scope of the process, and are supported by their peers for the duration of the training," said the police department.

On Tuesday, police said three officers injured in the shooting remain in hospital. Two officers are Saanich police members – including one officer in intensive care – and one officer was a Victoria police member.

VicPD said that its member remained in hospital as of Thursday.