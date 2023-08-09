Pit bull declared 'dangerous dog' after attack in Saanich park

A pit bull in Saanich has been officially declared a "dangerous dog" by animal control services after it attacked three greyhounds at a park over the weekend.

One of those greyhounds is now fighting for its life after taking the brunt of the attack around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Park.

"Basically his throat was ripped from chin to chest and was hanging loose," greyhound owner Tatiana Gregoryanz says.

"There was a lot of blood and he was in shock and couldn't move."

She says the unleashed pit bull lunged at her dogs from the bushes. Gregoryanz was also bitten on her arms, leaving her with bruises.

The pit bull's owner was located and an investigation is ongoing.

The pit bull's owner is not currently facing any fines for the attack but Capital Regional District spokesperson Andy Orr says penalties are possible as the investigation progresses.

Animal control officers could also order the pit bull to be euthanized, Orr said.

A veterinary surgeon travelled to Vancouver Island from the Lower Mainland on Tuesday to help care for the greyhound.

"He is still very much traumatized, hiding in the corner," Gregoryanz said Wednesday after the dog had undergone surgery. "But I have hope."

An online fundraising campaign has launched to help pay for the dog's recovery.