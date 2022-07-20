'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's LEGO love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquarters

'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's LEGO love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquarters

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario